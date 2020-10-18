Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a romantic photo with Anushka Sharma on social media. The sun is setting in the background and both are seen giving romantic poses in the swimming pool. Please tell that Anushka Sharma has recently given information about pregnancy. Little guests are coming to their house. Anushka is enjoying her pregnancy period these days. She keeps sharing her photos with Baby Bump.

Virat is excited about the new guest

A few days ago, Virat was asked that how do you feel if new guests are coming to your house in January? While answering this question, Virat had said that since he came to know about this, there is no place for his happiness. He had said, “It is an incredible feeling. It is difficult to express in words how we are feeling. ”

Anushka was seen in the film ‘Zero’. She was accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles in the film. The film was a flop. Anushka has not signed any film since this film. However, there are reports that she will sign new projects after having a baby.