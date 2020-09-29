Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has expressed grief after the death of a dalit doll, who was a victim of humiliation in Hathras Gangrape, UP. He said that what happened in Hathras is a brutal heinous crime.Virat, playing IPL in the UAE, tweeted on Tuesday, “What happened in Hathras is inhuman and is beyond cruelty.” I hope that the culprits of this heinous crime will be punished.

Doll, who was victim of havoc in Hathras, lost his battle with life during treatment in Delhi. The Havans cut off his tongue after the gang-rape and broke his spinal cord. She remained unconscious for over a week after the incident. After the condition worsened on Monday, the girl was brought to AIIMS Delhi where she died at around 4 am on Tuesday.

Medical examination revealed that the youth had broken the victim’s spinal cord after the gang-rape. The police had registered an FIR in this case on charges of molestation.

On September 21, during the medical examination conducted after the teenager became conscious, the medical report confirmed the gangrape. After this, the matter caught fire. When the victim regained consciousness, she was also told that the accused had bitten her tongue, so that she could not tell the people about the incident.