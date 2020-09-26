Virat Kohli, the captain of Team India and playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has earned a name not only in India but worldwide. In terms of popularity too, he outshines other cricketers. He has achieved another great milestone by increasing his popularity. According to a survey, Virat has made it to the list of the 20 most admired people in the world. He is the only Indian cricketer in this list.

The survey was conducted by YouGov which included three more Indians besides Kohli. In this list, there are two Indians above Virat Kohli, which includes the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. PM Modi is at number four in the list of most admired people in the world, while Amitabh Bachchan is at number 14. The fourth other Indian Bollywood superstar is Shah Rukh Khan who is at number 17 in the list, a notch below Virat. Those named at the top of this list are former US President Barack Obama.

Talking of other people in the list of most admired people, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is second, Chinese President Xi Jinping is third. PM Modi is followed by film actor Jackie Chan at number five, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at number six, Jack Ma, founder of Chinese company Alibaba at number seven, religious leader Dalai Lama at number eight, founder of electric car maker Tesla at number nine. And CEO Elon Musk and number ten actor Keanu Reeves. According to this survey, Barack Obama got the highest (8.9%) administration rating points. Bill Gates is in second place with 8.3% marks. Xi Jinping (5.1%) is third and PM Narendra Modi (4.7%) is at number four.