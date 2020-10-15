new DelhiIndian team captain Virat Kohli also believes in superstition. Talking to English football club Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on Instagram Live, Kohli said, ‘I like to play in white shoes, especially during batting. It is a bit of superstition for me. ‘ Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, said, “When I bat, it’s my zone.” This is the time that is very close to me. Kohli asked Guardiola about changing shoes during his playing days. To this, he said, ‘When I used to play, the shoes were black. Now it is difficult to find black shoes. One day when I wore red shoes, the best manager, John Krayf, saw me and asked me to change shoes to black shoes. ‘ Guardiola explained that due to the Kovid-19 matches being played without spectators are like friendly matches. He said, ‘It is not the same without people. It is like friendly matches. We should play matches. Things should not stop. We want the fans to return to the stadium when everything is safe. ‘ He said, ‘Without them it feels quite different. We miss fans. It is strange to play in an empty stadium without spectators.