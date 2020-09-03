Lokesh Rahul (KL Rahul) has been entrusted with the responsibility of captaining Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), for which he would like to use the information that he has in past years Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) And Rohit Sharma’s leadership ability.He has been given this opportunity after two great seasons with the bat in the top order. When Rahul was asked about the possibility of a glimpse of Kohli or Dhoni under his captaincy, he told select media, “Definitely. All of them have been the most inspiring cricketers and captains for at least the last 10 years. Getting a chance to play under his leadership is a great thing to learn.

If not Raina, then who is the vice-captain? CSK gave this reply to fan

He said, ‘Both (Kohli and Dhoni) are completely opposite and lead the team differently. But his passion for the team remains the same. They always want to win and keep the team together. Rahul said, ‘I also want to use this with my team. It should feel like a team, it should feel like a family. ‘

Talking to Dubai, Rahul said that he has learned leadership skills not only from the Indian captains but also from the captains of the rival team. He said, ‘We always watched the matches on the field, I always kept an eye on learning. You learn a lot by watching players like Rohit (captain of Mumbai Indians and captain of Indian team in 2018).

IPL: Malinga withdraws due to personal reasons, Mumbai team included this player

Rahul said, ‘Players like Kane Williamson. I hope that all this is in my mind so that I can use it during the tournament. This time in the IPL, this young batsman will be busy in strategizing as a captain against the opposing teams apart from wicketkeeping and batting at the opening slot. This will be a lot of work in this high-pressure tournament like IPL. But Rahul is excited about these challenges.