Virat Kohli’s wicket is every bowler’s dream. Every bowler wants him to get the wicket of the captain of the Indian cricket team. This dream of T Natarajan, who is making a debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, has been fulfilled. On 21 September, T-Natarajan showed Virat Kohli the path of the pavilion in the second match of IPL being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. With this, T. Natarajan has joined this special list of IPL.

T Natarajan caught Virat Kohli’s wicket by getting caught by Rashid Khan in 15.5 overs of the match. Virat scored 14 runs in 13 balls at a strike rate of 107.69. Virat’s wicket is Natarajan’s first wicket of IPL. Prior to this, 7 more bowlers of the country and abroad, Virat Kohli, have taken the wicket in the IPL.

Bowler to make Virat Kohli his first wicket in IPL

Albie Morkel

Mitchell McLennaghan

Ashish nehra

Ashok dinda

Chaitanya Nanda

Doug Bracewell

Jaspreet Bumrah

T. Natarajan

In fact, 2016 champion Sunrisers were associated with Hyderabad Thangarasu Natarajan of Tamil Nadu in 2018. Earlier in 2017, Kings XI Punjab bought this player with a base price of 10 lakhs for 3 crores. However, after joining the IPL in 2016, T Natarajan got a chance to debut in the IPL 2020.

With the help of the fifties of young Devdutt Padikkal and veteran AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 163 for five in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday after being invited to bat first. .

Playing his first match in the IPL, Padikkal scored 56 runs with the help of eight fours off 42 balls, while De Villiers smashed 51 off 30 balls which included four fours and two sixes. Sunrisers bowlers have to be praised, who returned well after Mitchell Marsh was injured after scoring 53 runs in the Powerplay. Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan and Abhishek Sharma from his side. Took one wicket.