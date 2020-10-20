Anushka Sharma is enjoying her pregnancy a lot. Virat Kohli has shared a captivating picture of himself with Anushka Sharma. Virat is seen in the pool with Anushka Sharma in this picture.

Virat and Anushka are lost in each other in the pool. While sharing this picture, Virat has also told who has captured this beautiful moment in the camera.

This picture has a view of a dusk and Anushka with Virat in the pool. Virat has told that this picture was taken by South African cricketer AB de Villiers.



Please tell that Anushka is currently in Dubai with Virat. Anushka had recently shared pictures of her latest photoshoot on her Instagram, in which her baby bump is seen.

Let me tell you that recently, Anushka and Virat shared the good news of their parents with fans through a post on social media. Virat has told that Anushka is going to be a mother in January next year.