Virat Kohli is the most successful captain of Test cricket with 60 percent wins. Even in ODIs, his win percentage is not low, but he is not able to give that result while leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB is yet to win the IPL title. However, she reached the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016. In such a situation, the former coach of RCB has told about Virat Kohli’s reason for not getting the trophy to RCB.

Ray Jennings, who was the coach of the team in 2009 and 2014, told Cricket.com, “If I have to look back, I would say that there are 25-30 players in any squad. It is the duty of the coach to see all the players. Sometimes he is alone in the team and sometimes he has to support the wrong players, but you cannot blame Kohli for this. I wanted some players to bowl or bat under certain circumstances, but they had a different plan. ”

RCB saw the best players during Jennings’ coaching and the team reached the final twice. He added, “IPL is different from international cricket. In six weeks time some players are selected and some remain unseen. When I was a coach, I felt that some players should have played more, but Kohli had a different view. But these are all things of the past, now I would like to see RCB win the title. ”

He said, “We should not forget that matches in IPL are won or lost by a very small margin. The auction is also very important here. “While praising Virat Kohli, Jennings said,” Virat Kohli has an incredible brain. His standards are very big. But at some points Kohli needs a mentor who can guide him. “It would be nice to see him as a player and captain. His best is yet to come.”