Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday. On the occasion of his birthday, there was an influx of those wishing him from abroad. Captain Virat Kohli of Team India was also among those who congratulated PM Modi on his birthday on social media.

Virat tagged PM Modi on Twitter and wished him a happy birthday. The PM responded on this and also congratulated Virat and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Virat and Anushka recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Virat wrote in a tweet, “Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.” He also tagged PM Modi and PM Office.

Replying to this, PM Modi in his tweet congratulated and congratulated the couple for becoming parents. The PM tweeted, ‘Thank you Virat Kohli. Congratulations to you and Anushka Sharma as well, I am sure that both of you will be good parents. ‘

PM Modi was greeted by cricketing personalities on his birthday. Modi also responded to her messages on social media on Thursday night.



Anushka and Virat told the good news on social media in August last month. While sharing a picture, Virat wrote, “And then we will become three, in January 2021.”

Anushka also shared the photo with the same caption. The power couple got married in December 2017.

PM Modi’s response to Milind Soman’s tweet

PM Modi also thanked Bollywood actor Milind Soman.