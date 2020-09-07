So far, Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore team will come into the league without pressure of expectations, separating themselves from the failures in all seasons of the Indian Premier League. Kohli says he felt this kind of ‘peace’ in 2016. Despite the presence of champion players like Kohli and AB de Villiers in the team, RCB could not make it to the playoffs in the last three seasons.

The last time the team reached the final in 2016 was in which Kohli had scored four centuries. The Indian captain said in RCB’s YouTube show ‘Bold Diaries’,’ It was a pleasure to be a part of the 2016 IPL. It is the most balanced team since then.

Kohli said that both he and de Villiers felt that this season could be successful. He said, ‘I never felt such peace before the season. AB is also feeling the same and has come fully fit with great comfort. I think I am feeling better and more balanced as far as the IPL environment is concerned.

Captain Kohli said, “Forgetting the things of the past, we will play without the pressure of expectations.” Have done this many times before. We have very talented players and people like to watch them play. That is why there are so many expectations from the team.

He said it was a good decision to appoint Mike Hewson as head coach who can act as a bridge between management and players. Despite not being successful in IPL as a team, Kohli can focus on cricket on the basis of team management’s confidence.



The Captain of Team India said, ‘If he is worried, he can come and talk. They have every right to this and meaningful dialogue is always welcome. Kohli said that South African fast bowler Chris Morris, Australia’s ODI captain Aaron Finch and wicket-keeper batsman Josh Phillip were in the team.

The next season of the IPL will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi this year. Kohli said that having all the places around would make it easier for the players.