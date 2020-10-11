Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has made history in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli completed his 6000 runs playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli has become the first batsman of RCB to do such feat. Virat Kohli achieved this very special position in the match played against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 against Saturday against CSK. With this innings, Kohli has become the highest scorer as a captain against Chennai.

Kohli took a run in the 14th over off the ball of Ravindra Jadeja and with this, he completed 6000 runs from Bangalore playing in the IPL and the now ended Champions League T20. Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls in this match.

Explain that Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of Indian Premier League. In 175 innings of 183 matches played in the IPL, Virat Kohli has scored 5635 runs at an average of 38.33. Virat Kohli has scored 5 centuries and 38 half-centuries in the IPL.

RCB got fourth win

In IPL 13, RCB has continued its great performance. RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs and won the fourth win in 6 matches played so far in IPL 13. Due to Kohli’s 90-run innings, RCB challenged 170 runs in 20 overs in front of CSK. But CSK’s team could only manage 132 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

India’s young chase player Nihal Sarin did awesome, named junior speed chase championship