Team India captain Virat Kohli is likely to travel there for the series against Australia later this year. An official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India told that his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma may give birth to their first child in January but Virat will go to Australia.

Virat Kohli posted a picture on social media on Thursday that his wife Anushka Sharma may give birth to a child in January next year. After this, he was greeted by many celebrities including his teammates.

According to media reports, Cricket Australia (CA) and broadcasters will ‘hold their breath’ over the availability of Virat, one of the biggest players in world cricket. The BCCI official said on the condition of anonymity that Virat is available for the tour.

The official said, “Virat is available for the tour of Australia, so far he has not said anything about it. Now if this series is to come back in the middle, then nothing can be said about it. There is still a lot of time in the series.

Starting in Brisbane on 3 December, India and Australia will play four Test matches, 3 T20 Internationals and so on.

The series against India is reportedly worth 300 million Australian dollars (around Rs 16 billion) at CA, which has already postponed this year’s T20 World Cup due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

CA is also under pressure from broadcasters along with Australia’s Channel Seven and has even threatened to terminate its contract to handle the board’s upcoming schedule. (Input – from Reuters)