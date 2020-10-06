Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli blamed poor fielding for the 59-run defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the hands of the Delhi Capitals, saying that dropping the catch did not match. Can be wonKohli admitted that after bowling well in the middle overs, he gave the Delhi batsmen a chance to open the run. Kohli said, ‘Things did not go in our favor. They had a great start and then we were able to come back in the next eight overs, but in the last overs, the game was out of our hands.

Kohli feels that his team’s fielding was also not good. He said, ‘We need to capitalize on important opportunities. We did not catch difficult catches, but rather easy catches. Once again, we failed to implement the plans.

On the possibility of a change in the team in the upcoming matches, Kohli said, ‘Chris (Morris) was still very close to play today but could not make it to the team. We have four days before the next match and hopefully he will be ready for that match.

At the same time, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said after making the top of the points table that his team wants to maintain such a performance in the upcoming matches as well.

Delhi scored 196 for four, thanks to an 89-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Marcus Stonis (26 balls, two sixes, six fours, 53 not out) and Rishabh Pant (37). Openers Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) also played useful innings. In response, fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada (four wickets for 24), left-arm spinner Axar Patel (two wickets for 18), Enrich Nortje (two wickets for 22) and Ravichandran Ashwin (one wicket for 26 runs) In front of bowling, RCB’s team could score 137 runs for nine wickets. Captain Kohli scored 43 runs for RCB.

Iyer said after the match, “It is great to win four out of five matches and congratulations to the players for this.” We were intent on winning big and were successful in doing so. Hopefully, they will be able to continue such performances in the upcoming matches as well. “Iyer said that his strategy was to play free and fearless.

The Delhi captain said, “The players showed good emotion during the pressure. Our strategy was to play free and fearless. Our team has young players who are full of energy. We just have to get on the field and show our talent and skills.

Iyer credited the victory to both batsmen and bowlers. He said, ‘I will not favor any one. We did well both in batting and bowling.

Stoynis and Pant batted swiftly in the death overs, helping the Delhi team collect 94 runs in the final seven overs. Akshar, who was elected man of the match, said he was ready to bowl in the power play. The left-arm spinner said, “The ball was coming slow from the wicket and I was ready to bowl in the power play and I had also prepared for it.” He said, “I had planned that I would diversify the speed of the ball and also change the line and length.”