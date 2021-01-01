Mumbai: Before the birth of their first child, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma (Anushka Sharma) got the corona test, the report of which has been negative. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a picture of dinner time on 31 December, in which both of them are looking very happy. In the message issued with the same picture, Kohli has mentioned the coming of the Corona Report negative. This picture is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

In a photo shared by Kohli on his official Instagram, Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic (Natasa Stankovic) are also seen. Along with this, many other guests also appeared.

While sharing the photo, Virat Kohli wrote in the caption, “Spent positive time with friends with negative tests. There is nothing like meeting friends at home in a safe environment. This year brought lots of happiness, hopes and better health. Stay safe! ”

Kohli has left his tour of Australia and returned home. He lost India under his captaincy in the first day-night Test played in Adelaide. Prior to that, India had lost 1-2 in the ODI series. But he won the T20 series 2–1.

After Kohli’s arrival, the Indian team, under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the Melbourne Test to equal 1-1 in the four-match series. The third Test is to be played in Sydney from 7 January.