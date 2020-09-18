Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on 17 September. During this, all the world’s celebrities through social media congratulated PM Modi on his birthday. Team India captain Virat Kohli also wished PM Modi a happy birthday via Twitter and he too congratulated the Prime Minister for ‘Good News’. Virat and Anushka recently told their fans that they are going to become parents. When PM Modi congratulated the two, ‘Virushka’ also responded to them.

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Virat Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL is to begin from September 19 and due to Kovid-19 this time the IPL is being played in the UAE. Virat is the captain of the franchise team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While congratulating PM Modi on his birthday, Virat wrote, “Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Responding to Virat’s tweet, PM Modi wrote, ‘Thank you Virat Kohli. I would like to congratulate you and Anushka, I know you will be a great parent. ‘

Thank you for the lovely wishes sir. 4 – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 18, 2020

On this tweet by PM Modi, Virat wrote, ‘Thank you sir for the love wishes.’ At the same time, Anushka tweeted, ‘Thank you sir for your lovely wishes! I hope you had a wonderful birthday. May you always be healthy. ‘ RCB are scheduled to play their first match on 21 September against Sunrisers Hyderabad.