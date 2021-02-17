Virat | Harri Pursiainen withdrew his application – does not want to continue as Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Transport

The application process continues normally. Six candidates are available for the post of number one official.

Transport- and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Communications Harri Pursiainen has withdrawn his application to continue in his current post. In addition to Pursiainen, six people applied for the position. The search ended in early February.

“I have served the state almost 42 years. I finally came to the conclusion that now is a good time to quit my job, ”Pursiainen says in the ministry’s press release.

Pursiainen has been Chief of Staff since June 2006. He will fill 64 next year. The position is scheduled to be filled for a new five-year term from the beginning of June.

Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) thanked Pursias for his co-operation and career in the service of the homeland.

“Since the 1990s, Harri Pursiainen has led Finland to the world’s leading and billion-dollar success in communications networks. As Chief of Staff, he is a legend that everyone appreciates, Minister first, ”Harakka praised.

“The withdrawal of the yarrow is a loss to us. I hope ”that he can continue to make his skills and experience available to the industry.

Director of Communications at the Ministry Susanna Niinivaara tells BTI that the application process for the Chief of Staff continues normally. Among those applying for the position are, among others, the Deputy Head of the Finnish Permanent Representation to the EU Minna Kivimäki, who has previously worked in the Ministry as Head of Department.

The CEO of Fintraffic Maritime Traffic Control is also interested in the position Rami Metsäpelto and former corporate responsibility director of the steel company Outokumpu Kari Tuutti.