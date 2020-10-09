Many new things are trending on social media these days. Nowadays baby filter is trending a lot. Fans are editing photos of their favorite stars with this filter. Meanwhile, whose photo is getting the most viral is that of Virat and Anushka. Both look so cute.

Let us know that Anushka is enjoying her pregnancy period these days. She keeps sharing photos with Baby Bump.

Anushka Sharma wrote this post after hearing about the incidents of rape

Anushka wrote, ‘In our society a male child is seen as a’ privilege ‘. But the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed unfairly and with a very old-fashioned view. The thing that is special is that you give proper care to your boy so that he respects the girls. As a parent towards the society, it is your responsibility, so do not consider it a privilege.

Anushka further wrote, ‘The child’s gender does not make you privileged, but it is your responsibility to raise your son so that women feel safe here.

Talking about Anushka’s professional life, she was seen in the last film Zero. In the film, Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were in the lead role with Anushka. However, the film could not do much at the box office. Anushka has not signed any film since this film. But through his production house, he has produced many films and series.