A user became viral when uploading your video from when he asked for an uber in his city because he realized that the driver was an elderly person and brought his oxygen with him to be able to breathe, which caught the woman’s attention.

The woman decided to share her story through her social networks in order to applaud the spirit that the man has to work despite his condition, in addition to the fact that several people request a journey with Mr. “Carlos” as he shares in his video.

It caused controversy in the social networks since some Internet users applauded the desire to continue being productive despite their age and that they still continue to work actively, in addition to the fact that the Uber job is one of the most suitable without distinction of age once they reach the age of majority.

Some others commented and were upset when they said that the man already with his age they should not be working and that what they should be doing is resting, they also highlighted the comments about how even the families themselves are the ones who force them to work.

He video already has many interactions and comments, which stands out the young woman who uploaded the video It is that he did it with the intention of supporting the man, to help him at work and recommending his service, in addition to highlighting the desire to continue working.