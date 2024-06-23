Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!

Nayarit.- A young woman turned viral in social networks to the pose with a big smile on one side of his Toyota truckwhich it fell on him a big tree apparently due to the effects of the storm “Alberto”.

The above was reported by the media outlet El Sol de Nayarit, which detailed that the photo was shared by user Gabriel Saucedo in social networkswho made the comment about what happened to her friend, or rather, to her truck.

The photo shared by Gabriel Saucedo and reproduced by El Sol de Nayarit.



But the young woman, instead of getting angry and kicking, posed for a photo, with a big smile and a pose like a dancer.

