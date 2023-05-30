In social networks there are many stories of people who ask alimony, as the Federal Civil Code indicates, however, since they do not receive income from the father who does not have parental authority over the minor, they spread the stories to expose them.

However, one case became a trend by taking an unexpected turn, since a young man exhibited his mother for alimony lawsuit to your ex-partner and discovered the unthinkable.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@k3vingu4rin’ account released a video in which he recounted how his mother sued his ex-partner for food, but the man, after a DNA test, discovered that he was not the biological father.

The viral video titled “my mom sues my dad for child support and the judge ordered a DNA test“, already has more than 3 million reproductions, due to the action carried out by the man.

The Colombian case went viral, to such an extent that he shared another clip, in which he explained that his mother had cheated on that couple, who she believed was her biological father, before the infidelity they separated.

Likewise, the man, being a soldier, looked at him very little, but they shared memories, therefore, one day the soldier arrived to take a DNA test, everyone was surprised, because the creator of the content he claims that he resembles his paternal family.

In the same way, the young man’s mother had no problem, but, when the blood test was carried out, she discovered that he was not really his biological father, for which the man took his last name, managing to hurt him.

After several tests, not believing it was true, the foster dad told him took the boy’s last nameaccording to why: “the lawyer recommended that he do it, since my mom could sue him again“.