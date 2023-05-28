When working in customer service, employees give the image of the company, since they must be cordial to those who attend the establishment, although consumers are not obliged in Mexico to leave tipfor the waiters it’s extra income.

Recently, the story of a magician, who shocked a waitress with a trick, became a trend, which is why the general controversy opened debate, magically left before paying?.

The viral case on the Internet was disseminated through the TikTok social network by the user ‘@italocastillomagia’, who, when consuming in a restaurant, left the waitress stunned by the amount of tip.

On digital platforms, waiters have caused a stir for the money they have received as a tip for the service provided, from some who have entered into controversy for complaining about the low economic value, to some who have reacted surprisingly as in this scene.

During the video broadcast 6 days ago and which already has 8.2 million views, Ítalo Castillo questioned the waitress what was the maximum tip she received.

Subsequently, the employee who works serving consumers responded that the highest amount she has received as a tip is 500 pesos, but often it depends on the order she made.

The professional magician, recognized for having more than 16 years of experience when performing at events, shows the art in detail and in depth, therefore, he shares the tricks he performs in different parts.

As on this occasion, when the illusionist was in an establishment, he showed the $100 bill to the waitress, however, after folding it and talking to her about magic, he showed her that it changed color and denomination, for which reason, the woman was shocked.

The waitress from Argentina, seeing the 100 dollar billstressed that he had never seen it, before his reaction, it went viral, since he could not believe that the Chilean influencer with magic transformed the bill of 100 Argentine pesos.