Mexico.- Through social networks, some customers complained about the nickname that a waiter gave them on the receipt.

Clients lived unpleasant moments when they received the ticket for what they had consumed, since when the restaurant gave them the receipt specifying the dishes they consumed, they saw that the waiter gave them a nickname.

“No meat for the ball breaker“, reads the receipt that was posted on the Twitter account @soycamarero, which went viral very quickly.

Customers criticized the quality of the foodpointing out that the spaghetti they had ordered was made with mushrooms and without meat, but it turned out that this dish was not on the menu and they received noodles with tomato, in addition to being charged the price of the dish they had originally ordered .

The waiter gave a client a nickname / Photo: Via Twitter

Users of social networks commented on the publication recounting their experiences in restaurants where sometimes they are overcharged or have bad experiences.