Cuba.- A content creator decided to show through a heartbreaking video on the social network, her experience when consuming in a Cuban supermarket, from its supply to its prices.

The Cuban economy has not stopped giving people something to talk about, since it has suffered a political phenomenon that impacts the market, for this reason a tiktoker became a trend by showing the long lines and variety of products both in stores and in the private sector.

It should be remembered that companies in Cuba belong to the state and not to the private sector, the Government pays particular attention to prices, for this reason economic reforms have been carried out to have a regulation.

As shown by the ‘@thezhoufam’ account, on the TikTok social network, since the scenes shared in the publication titled, “The reality of Cuba that is not known”; shocked internet users.

During the video that went viral due to the strong images, the woman shopping in Havana, Cuba, was appreciated: “Today we are going to buy food, I go to the stores where they are bought with euros and dollars or as they say, in LC we were looking for mainly meat, because only in these stores can they sell them to you without limitations and although they should be stores with a little more stock. As you can see there was almost nothing and the prices were quite high”.

On the other hand, he showed the scarcity of products, he revealed that: “As we could not get anything here, we had to move to another sector And that’s where the queues started. While one was marking, the other took the opportunity to take the children to entertain themselves.

In addition to the shortage and the surprisingly long lines to pay, he surprised by declaring the conditions in which he found food products: “Among refrigerators full of mold and blood we were able to find these chicken packages that they were fine. Taking advantage of the fact that the children had fallen asleep, we left them in the car and we were then able to do another queue to buy vegetables and fruits.