Weddings are a very special moment that goes viral on social networks by showing the happiness of the newlyweds, however, recently a scene that seemed to come out of a movie drew attention, since the bride set requirements, but a stepmother did not comply with the order.

Although, in famous movies, such as Cinderella, they show that the new partners of the fathers are not so good, there are other stories that show that they can become second parents, and fill the stepchildren with love, but this time, a stepmother went viral for not abiding by the request of a girl

Thanks to the fact that social networks have become a window of communication, videos of engagements have become a trend, how girlfriends they plan every moment of their special day, until they bring food; This was held in the church.

Well, the couple was about to say yes, when one of the guests showed that the bride and groom were at the altar, to seal their love in holy matrimony, when suddenly he focused on a woman who stole the show.

It was through the digital platform where the user identified as “@matirmc” reported that the future wife placed requirements on guests, but one woman stood out among all of them, for which Internet users wonder the reaction of the young woman dressed as a bride.

Stepmother rejects dress code

Some brides decide to indicate the dress code at a wedding at the bottom of the invitation, they even place a additional guest cardso that it is clear which color to wear or which not.

However, the dress code can also be in other events, where a rigorous etiquette is required, it can be white, black, cocktail, semi-informal, casual, informal, formal, or as indicated by the organizer of the ceremony.

In this viral story, the content creator highlighted that: “the dresscore of the wedding is black and the stepmother is dressed in white”.

What caused the greatest impact was the reaction of the guests, since they were very surprised, for this reason, Internet users began to debate that it is a pink outfit, although the majority, expect another part, to find out if the woman entered the party .

Likewise, knowing the reaction of the bride, upon noticing the action of the supposed stepmother, even some Internet users who confess to having experienced that moment, since they have also prohibited colored clothesand attendees don’t follow directions.