The provocation

With the good third place at the Australian Grand Prixthe McLaren driver Lando Norris brought home the 14th podium of his career.

On the sidelines of this good placing, however, statisticians have observed how Norris is at the top of the unpleasant ranking of Formula 1 standard bearers with multiple podiums under his belt without ever having experienced the joy of a victory.

In this particular ranking, in fact, the McLaren driver is now alone in the lead and precedes Nick Heidfeld at 13, Stefan Johansson at 12, Chris Amon at 11 and Romain Grosjean at 10.

At the end of the Melbourne race a fanhaving identified Norris in the paddock, he wanted to provoke him by shouting the question: “When will you win a race, Lando?”.

Norris's response

As he made his way through the crowd, Lando Norris heard the fan and gave him a middle fingerimmediately captured by smartphone cameras and spread online X And TikTok.

No awkward reaction from the provocateur, who burst into thunderous laughter.