Leclerc’s reprimand

Over the course of last minutes of FP3 of the Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was trying another fast lap and he found himself in front of Lando Norris’ McLaren. The two drivers came into contact, forcing the FIA ​​to investigate to establish any liability. The commissaires’ statement, which arrived shortly before qualifying, sanctioned one reprimands Leclerc for a maneuver “not dangerous, but wrong” to have “misjudged the position of his car and came into contact”.

The viral video

At the end of qualifying, Lando Norris – author of the pole position – and Max Verstappen – who will start next to him on the front row – spent time exchanging a few jokes about the progress of the session, given the good relationships between the two.

A video spread by the account @maxv1stappen on Instagram, shows how Verstappen and Norris criticized the Commissioners’ actions among themselves. The implied subject is clearly Leclerc.

Verstappen: “It’s absurd that he received a reprimand”

Norris: “Is this what he received?”

Verstappen: “Yes! Just a reprimand!”

Norris: “The whole front wing was f**k.”

Verstappen: “I know, yes. Crazy.”

The stolen video of the dialogue between the two pilots immediately went viral, bouncing from account to account.