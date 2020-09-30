A Colombian woman who went missing two years ago has been found alive floating in the sea on Saturday. According to the Sun newspaper news, fishermen were stunned to see the woman alive on the beach. Dramatic footage of her rescue is becoming increasingly viral on Shosal Media.

The 46-year-old woman was searched by Rolando Visbal and her friend. He was found two kilometers from the shores of Colombian harbor on Saturday morning. The video footage has been shared by Rolando Visbal on social media platform Facebook. In which Visbal and his friend can be seen turning the boat towards a lifeless woman.

Woman was rescued from the middle of the sea

According to the New York Post, he mistook the woman for a piece of wood that had flowed into the water. Meanwhile, suddenly the woman requested help with the gesture of her hand. After which he turned his boat towards the woman. In the video, both men are seen dragging the woman into the boat. It is said that the woman was flowing in water for about 8 hours. Due to which he had to struggle with fatigue and hypothermia. After being rescued, the first word came out of the woman’s mouth, “I have been reborn. God did not want to let me die.”

Some other people involved in the woman’s rescue campaign have also shared the video on Facebook. In which he can be seen offering water to the woman and being helpful in her walking.

Missing woman found drifting two years ago

After revealing the woman’s identity, the curtain came out of her background. She told a radio that she had to become a victim of domestic violence for many years at the hands of her ex-husband. Due to this, he decided to run in 2018. The woman said, “I was in a bad relationship for 20 years. The period of abuse started during my first pregnancy. My partner was abusive and beaten up. The abuse continued on her behalf in the second pregnancy. I could not get rid of her because of my little girls. “

He told that it was also of no use to complain to the police as he would be kept in custody for 24 hours only. After that, he would come back and become an attacker. In 2018, her husband spoiled her face and even tried to kill her. When domestic violence got out of tolerance, he had to run away from home for six months. But still no better place option was found.

The woman said, “When there was no support, I did not want to live such a life. I wanted to end everything. No one even the family members helped me because the ex-husband took me away from society Used to give. That’s why I didn’t want to survive. ” He told that he decided to ‘jump into the sea’. But she does not remember anything because she had fainted before that. The woman said, “The person who rescued me from the sea told me that I was drifting into a state of unconsciousness”.

