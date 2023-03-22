In social networks, cases of animals are going viral by hypnotizing Internet users, from cute puppies next to their masters, cats doing mischief, and even looking for geese that got lost, this time, the protagonist was a pigeonwhich was seen in a New York Subway.

A bird of the order Columbiformes, which was captured in the New York Subway, immediately went viral, since being in the space of the car, he was seen moving quietly as if it were already normal.

It was through the Instagram social network, through the @subwaycreatures account, who broadcast the video in which they highlighted the naturalness of going to one side and the other with the pigeon in the Subway.

Given the nature of the scene, it amused Internet users, since it was seen that he made a journey through the corridors to go to his destination in the Metro.

During the audiovisual material, the content creator added the text, “Hey man, did you just say that this stop is Ave U? yes, he did he did? Great, thanks man”pretending that the animal had a conversation, since it looked concentrated.

In the comment box, users did not hesitate to leave their reactions to the animal’s journey, among which they pointed out that it was not the first time she had gotten on the subway, likewise, that she is the real New Yorker.

The dove managed to steal the hearts of Internet users, so they did not hesitate to share the video on their digital platforms, since they found it funny.