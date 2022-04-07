United States.- A user shared through TikTok how a doctor sees a youtube tutorial for surgery what he was about to do.

in the account of TikTok @isi_lynott shows how the doctor sees the tutorial for the removal of a cyst.

“Not the doctor watching a YouTube tutorial on how to cure my cyst,” reads the text with the video capture of the doctor in front of the computer.

The video went viral and has generated various reactions not only by Internet users, but also by doctors.

However, the user revealed that she did it in a comical way and was grateful for the attention and effort of the medical staff.

“This TikTok was just a JOKE!” says Lynott. While others commented that a lot of times doctors double check these things all the time, as there is so much information they have to keep up to date with.

