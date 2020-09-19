Hyderabad Telangana Police has rescued a dog trapped in the flow of water. Circle Inspector Gandhi Naik of Nagerkurnool Police Station said that the stray dog ​​was trapped in the bushes on the side of the local drain due to heavy rains, which was saved by the police on Wednesday.

The video of this incident is going viral on the Internet. In the video, the policeman is seen rescuing the dog from the bushes with a JCB machine.

Inspector Naik said that local streams often overflow during the monsoon season, which is why a police team was already deployed in the area for emergencies. Mujib, who was in the police team during routine patrolling, noticed that the dog was trapped in the bushes and was unable to move. So he immediately called a pit-digging machine and saved it.

#WATCH Telangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool (16.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Se6V7VE1AC – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

According to Naik, the local tank bund under Nagerkurnool police station usually has an overflow during the rains, similarly it was overflowed due to heavy rains on Wednesday, we deployed our personnel to avoid public movement near the area. During the patrol, Home Guard Mujib saw a dog in the bushes amidst the flow of water, we immediately called a nearby JCB and Home Guard Mujib saved the dog himself.

The video of this incident is becoming viral on social media and the team that saves the dog is being praised a lot.

Also read-

Kovid-19 patients in India cross 52 lakhs, recovery rate 78.86 percent

IPL 2020: 13th season starts today, first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings