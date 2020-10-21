Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood is very active on social media. He shares his thoughts and experiences with fans and followers through his social media account. A few hours ago, he shared a video on social media. In this video, a girl is seen dancing to a Haryanvi song. This video is being seen a lot on social media.

This video shared by Amitabh Bachchan is also going viral very fast. In this video, the girl is seen dancing to Haryanavi songs. The dancing girl’s shoes also come out, but the girl does not stop even then. Seeing the girl’s dance and her passion, Big B is very appreciative of this girl and is surprised to see the girl’s talent.

Watch the dance of the baby girl here

Amitabh Bachchan praised

Amitabh Bachchan shared about 2 minutes 39 seconds of this dance video, writing, “Jutti, talent without learning … very good !! Jutty came out but the show is on.” With this, Amitabh Bachchan has shared the rose flower and freshly played emoji.

Dance on a ‘two yards veil’ in a black suit and orange chunni

In this video, the girl performs a tremendous dance on the song ‘Doon Ka Veil’ by wearing a orange chuni veil in a black suit. Along with the dance steps of the girl, her facial expressions are also really worth seeing. Seeing the dance of the girl, Amitabh Bachchan himself could not stop himself from praising her and has shared it for the fans. Big B’s fans are also praising the girl’s dance.

read this also

Yuzvendra Chahal spent romantic evening with fiance Dhanshri Verma between IPL 2020, this beautiful picture shared

Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Yarana’ completes 25 years, shares photos, remember Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan