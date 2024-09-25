A video showing A mysterious glowing figure on the shores of the Russian sea has caused a stir on social media, where thousands of users have begun to speculate about its origin.

The footage, which has been widely shared, shows what Some describe it as a “portal” or an unidentified object floating on the horizon of the sea, emitting a glow that has aroused the curiosity and amazement of those who have seen it.

According to the description provided by the users who have spread the video, the figure seems to cast an unusual lightHowever, not everyone is convinced that it is something out of the ordinary. Some suggest that it could be a ship partially blocking the Sun, which would have generated an optical effect that confused viewers.

Despite these more rational explanations, other users have not hesitated to link the phenomenon to more extravagant theories. Some pointed out that it could be the infamous Project Bluebeam, a conspiracy theory that suggests the projection of mass holograms to manipulate the population. Meanwhile, others saw the event as a possible sign of the end of the world, adding an apocalyptic touch to online discussions.

Viral video: Strange luminous figure captured on the coast of the Russian sea

The debate is still ongoing, and the video continues to accumulate views and comments from users trying to unravel the mystery of the strange figure in the Russian sea.

