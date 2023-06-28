Home page World

Robin Dittrich

A few days after the “Titan” accident, a viral video caused a stir. It features a fatal error on a previous dive.

Munich – The Titan accident, which killed five people, is only a few days old. In a previous mission, the OceanGate submarine encountered a problem that left the occupants stranded at a depth of 3,000 meters.

Before the Titanic disaster: “Titan” was stuck on the seabed during a dive

The voices of experts are getting louder that the safety precautions on board the crashed submarine “Titan” were not sufficient. A former passenger from Germany even called it “a suicide mission” – apparently there were also technical problems with his dive. As on the day of the accident, the breaking of contact with the mother ship was not an isolated case. But there were other problems with previous dives. Other submarines have also imploded near the Titanic over time.

A video uploaded to YouTube showed serious technical problems during a dive. The video is originally from a BBC-Documentary series called “The Travel Show”. The submarine “Titan” can be seen there during a dive in 2022. When the diving capsule reached the seabed, the captain at the time stated: “I don’t know what’s going on here.” During the journey, the engines suddenly started to push in opposite directions. The captain explained: “Oh no, we have a problem. The only thing I can do right now is go around in circles.”

Passengers despair when diving with the “Titan” on the seabed

After the shocking message from the helmsman, a passenger put her hands in front of her face. “I was thinking that we won’t make it to the surface again,” she said after the ride. “We were only 300 meters from the Titanic, but we just couldn’t move.” It was suspected that an engine had been installed incorrectly during repairs. While the crew at the time worked on the cause and how to proceed, the late OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush tried to work on a solution from the surface.

The “Titan” was controlled there with a gamepad from Logitech – nothing unusual for trips with submarines. One of the problems, however, was that Stockton Rush said he no longer remembered the exact configuration of the controller. Stockton simply said, “I don’t know.” The crew managed to get the “Titan” under control after some time. Something that the crew of the “Titan” did not manage to do on their last dive – probably also due to a lack of safety precautions. It is still questionable whether and how further trips to the sunken ship will be carried out after the Titanic accident.