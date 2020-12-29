A video of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan, is going viral on social media. A new talent of Aryan Khan has been revealed in this video. Aryan is a talent for music, which no one knows about. In this viral video, Aryan is playing a guitar and singing the song of world popular singer Charlie Puth.

This video of Aryan has been shared from his fan page. This video also includes some of his friends, who are accompanying him in the song. This video released from Fanpage’s Instagram account has been viewed thousands of times. The video shared with the fanpage reads, “Aryan in the mood for music. He was singing Charlie Puth’s Song Attention.”

Watch Aryan Khan singing the song here

Shahrukh and Aryan’s fans are commenting on this video and praising Aryan. One user wrote, “Can’t stop watching.” At the same time, another user wrote, “Aryan is just like SRK”. Another fan wrote, “It’s nice to see you singing like this. I love you.”

Aryan is currently in higher education in America. He gave his voice in the Hindi version of Hollywood movie ‘The Lion King’ released last year. Shahrukh Khan also gave his voice with him. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa while Aryan voiced his Mufasa’s son Simba.

Shahrukh Khan had said in an interview that his son Aryan is not interested in becoming an actor. He said, “Aryan is tall and good looking. But I don’t think he takes him the way he is and he knows himself. But he is a good writer.”

