New Delhi Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag is known for his aggressive style in the cricket field. After retirement, he remains very active on social media. Recently, he shared a video from his Facebook account on social media. His video is being seen a lot on social media.

Video shared on social media

Actually, in the video shared by Virender Sehwag on social media, a woman can be seen pulling a cycle rickshaw with her husband. In the video, first a couple is dragging a bicycle rickshaw full of luggage. Whom the wife of the rickshaw puller is pushing.

Biker helped

Suddenly, a biker comes and requests the woman to sit on a rickshaw and then pushes the rickshaw to the main road while pushing the bike. A touching audio can also be heard along with the video. Which is attracting people on social media.

Getting appreciation on social media

This video shared by Virender Sehwag is getting much appreciation on social media. At the same time, it has got more than 16 thousand likes. Along with sharing this video on social media, Virenderwar Sehwag has kept its title ‘Insaniyat Zindabad’. At the same time, fans of Virender Sehwag are appreciating him on social media.

Virender Sehwag has already expressed his views on social issues earlier. He strongly condemned China for speaking to Indian soldiers who were martyred in “violent confrontation” with Chinese troops in the Galvan Valley region of Ladakh last year.

