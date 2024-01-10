You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The athlete surprised his followers on social networks
Instagram: @rigobertouran/ @canalrcn
The Colombian cyclist shared a particular video on his social networks.
OF
Rigoberto Uran It's in Colombia enjoying his last days of vacation before joining the ranks of the EF Education Easy-Post to begin preparation for the season WorldTour 2024.
(It may be of interest to you: Ana María Estupiñán, from 'Rigo', revealed the most uncomfortable request that has been made to her).
The cyclist born in Urrao (Antiquia) He could face his last year of his professional career. At 36 years old he wants to leave a mark on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and hang up the bike.
In the middle of his vacation, the cyclist shared a lunch with the actors Ricardo Vesga (Tiberio), Andrea Guzmán (Girlesa) and Ella Becerra (Berenice Urán), protagonists of his novel Rigo.
The meeting was held in Rigo's Cafe and stole all eyes for a particular moment that generated Rigoberto with his characteristic way of being: he made the characters fight.
Read here: Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana: the keys to breaking it again in Europe | Analysis
In the middle of the ajiaco and barbecue lunch, Rigo presents them as the mayor Tiberius and as the next mayor of Urrao to Girlesa. In the middle of the presentation, 'Rigo's aunt' in the novel shows her dissatisfaction with being on camera.
Tiberius He says 'what a surly woman' and Girlesa comments: 'I don't know why you brought that woman to this work meeting.' The discussion escalates and Rigo He states: 'We are going to work to make him the next Governor.'
The joke turned into a striking fight between the actors of the novel, who briefly got into their role to cause a sensation on social networks.
Rigo, With his characteristic humor, he intervenes again and says: 'If he eats everything he will end up as Governor.' The statement unleashes laughter from the actors, who had fun for a moment with the Colombian cyclist and did not waste the opportunity to generate a video that exceeds 70 thousand reactions.
SPORTS
OF
