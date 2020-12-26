Milind Soman, a Bollywood actor and supermodel, is in the headlines due to his fitness. However, the more Milind Soman is aware of his fitness, the more his wife Ankita and mother Usha are as well. A video of Milind Soman’s mother Usha Soman is being heard on the Internet and in this video she is seen skipping and doing push-ups.

This video has been shared by Milita Soman’s wife Ankita Kanwar on her Instagram account. In this video, Usha is telling that age is just a number. In the beginning of the video she says, “There is a Wonder Woman in each of us.” After this, she is seen skipping on a terrace. After this, she is seen doing push-ups.

Watch Usha Soman’s video here

Wonder Woman in Everyone

Sharing this video, Ankita wrote, “Those who know me know how much I like Wonder Woman. After telling her mother-in-law about Wonder Woman, she said this about her. And now I think he should be given the second number. There is a Wonder Woman within each of us. Usha Soman at the age of 81. “

Viral push-ups video on birthday

Earlier too, many videos of Usha Soman have gone viral on social media. Usha Soman did push-ups on the occasion of her 81st birthday, the video of which Milind Soman shared on her account. While sharing this video, Milind wrote, “On July 3, 2020, 81 Amazing Years Lockdown celebrated something like this. At the party with 15 pushups, the vanilla almond cake made by sugar was made by Ankita. Happy birthday I. Keep smiling. ”

