A video of JCB is becoming increasingly viral on social media. You will not be able to stop laughing after watching this video. The person had itching on his back, so he used JCB for itching.

Who shared this video?

This video was first shared on Facebook with an account named Abdul Nasser. The video is a total of 41 seconds. In the video it appears that the laborer’s back is itching. To remove itching, this man makes itching with a pot. Even if he does not get relief, he stands in front of the JCB machine and starts itching. The special thing is that the front part of the JCB machine, which looks like a claw, causes it to scratch the back. The person running the machine sits inside the machine and operates it. Through the JCB excavator, he rubbed his back itching.

People gave their feedback on social media

Many people are giving comments in various ways on social media. Some people found it amusing and some considered it potentially dangerous and irresponsible. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This video has become a topic of discussion among people.



