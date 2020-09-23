Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has shared a video on social media. This is a funny video. This video promotes wearing masks during the Corona virus epidemic. Kapil Sharma shared this video wearing a mask to protect himself and his family from the people. With this, he has described the year 2020 as a very bad year.

Actually, in the video that Kapil Sharma has shared, a woman tries to call a goose. She is sitting in front of Hans and is wearing a mask on her neck below her mouth. Suddenly Hans pulls her mask, after which the mask covers the woman’s mouth and nose. During this, the woman also falls backwards. It seems quite fun to watch this video, but good lessons can be learned from it.

Wear masks to protect family

Kapil Sharma also shared this video after seeing something similar. She shared the video and wrote, “Aaya sense? Always wear a mask to protect yourself and your family.” With this, Kapil Sharma has written a year of devastation Kovid 19 and 2020 with the hashtag as Corona virus infection is still increasing continuously in the country and the world. So far, more than 50 lakh cases of corona have been reported in India.

Watch Kapil Sharma’s funny video here

These celebs got infected with Corona virus

Explain that even after taking a lot of precautions, many celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia D’Souza, Zoya Morani, Kiran Kumar, Rachel White, Purab Kohli, Kanika Kapoor, Rahul Mitra Was infected with. Although all these people are fine now.

