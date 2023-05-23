influencers By making shocking decisions, they open debates among Internet users, since being public figures, they receive strong accusations, from negative to positive, like this time when a young woman was criticized for letting herself be seen cry broken

Although the years go by, when people see that someone else has a tattoo, stereotypes begin, especially when the names of their partners are impregnated with ink on their skin, this time, a girl burst into tears due to the result of the work of art that he had asked to be made with a machine in the tattoo parlor.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@tiakabirr’. She caused a furor by revealing the design that a tattoo artist made on her arm.

During the viral video, the tiktoker known as “Tia Kabir” recounted that she traveled from Australia to Bali with one goal, to get a tattoo, however, nothing went right, for which the publication was filled with thousands of reactions.

The 19-year-old influencer, inconsolably crying, narrated that she wanted a tattoo which reads “Angel Energy”but the professional of the ink with machine, changed the motto, and embedded in his skin “Angel of energy”, which left her in shock, since it was not the motto that she wanted to accompany her forever.

After making the story known, a debate was opened in the comment box, since Internet users say they do not understand how she did not notice while she was being tattooed.