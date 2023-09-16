Viral video: incredible goal in the European women’s league; where did the archer go?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Unusual goal for women’s Ajax
Screenshot
Unusual goal for Ajax women
Ajax beat Excelsior with an unusual free kick goal.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Soccer matches usually have unusual moments that are caught on camera and go viral on social networks. This is the case of an unusual goal on the second date of the women’s Eredivisie.
(It may be of interest to you: Karim Benzema: the ‘blooper’ of the year? Incredible goal that misses in Arabia, video).
He Ajax Women faced Excelsior and achieved a 3-1 victory thanks to a little help from the rival goalkeeper, who lost sight of the ball and starred in the ‘blooper’ of the day in international football.
(Also: Fernando Botero and Falcao García: the teacher’s tribute to the ‘tiger’ of football, video).
Incredible free kick goal in women’s soccer in the Netherlands
It was running into injury time when the Ajax women got a free kick in their favor, close to the rival area and with a high chance of converting it into a goal. Romée Leuchter He positioned himself in front of the ball and took a shot that hit the crossbar.
The incredible thing about the situation was that the goalkeeper Isa Pothof He stopped looking at the ball, and believed that it had gone out of bounds after rising into the air. He picked up another ball to take a quick goal kick, hoping to even the score, which up to that point was at 2-1.
(We tell you: Women’s Copa Libertadores: this is how the groups remained for the Colombians after the draw).
But bad fortune played a trick on the Excelsior goalkeeper, as the ball never left the field of play. When it fell, it hit the grass and slipped into the goal, establishing the final 3-1 in favor of Ajax women. before the amazed look of the players of both teams.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Viral #video #incredible #goal #European #womens #league #archer
Leave a Reply