Viral video: incredible goal in the European women’s league; where did the archer go?

Soccer matches usually have unusual moments that are caught on camera and go viral on social networks. This is the case of an unusual goal on the second date of the women’s Eredivisie.

He Ajax Women faced Excelsior and achieved a 3-1 victory thanks to a little help from the rival goalkeeper, who lost sight of the ball and starred in the ‘blooper’ of the day in international football.

Incredible free kick goal in women’s soccer in the Netherlands

It was running into injury time when the Ajax women got a free kick in their favor, close to the rival area and with a high chance of converting it into a goal. Romée Leuchter He positioned himself in front of the ball and took a shot that hit the crossbar.

The incredible thing about the situation was that the goalkeeper Isa Pothof He stopped looking at the ball, and believed that it had gone out of bounds after rising into the air. He picked up another ball to take a quick goal kick, hoping to even the score, which up to that point was at 2-1.

But bad fortune played a trick on the Excelsior goalkeeper, as the ball never left the field of play. When it fell, it hit the grass and slipped into the goal, establishing the final 3-1 in favor of Ajax women. before the amazed look of the players of both teams.

