Through social networks, heartbreaking stories have been released that leave goosebumps, this story is one of them, since a girl in a shocking video, caused commotion in networks when confessing who harasses her.

“I don’t know what to do, I’m scared”, A girl highlighted when she denounced that a man harassed her even when she was taking a bath, likewise, that he questions her body, for which she dared to speak about it when she was alone.

The French influencer, through the TikTok social network, in her account, ‘@valentina_slq’, shared her experience of living in an apartment and sharing a flat with a man, since she was residing in Madrid, Spain.

The price of rooms in large cities is not sustainable for many in the face of inflation, therefore, a girl decided to pay the rent in a part where she could share a flat

However, her experience was atrocious, since she assured that the young man was spying on her, so she denounced him and recorded the exact moment in which her buddy floor, placed the cell phone camera to secretly record her while she bathed.

Leti, expressed in the viral video, “My roommate secretly records me when I’m in the shower… it’s time to tell what happens because my roommate is away. I’ve been with him for two months and I’m fed up.”

Since, the young man would not even let her study when he was taking girls to the apartment, in addition to losing his personal belongings, his food, he talked so much to himself that it scared him, and he even entered his room without permission.

One of the most heartbreaking parts was when in the clip she got into the shower and turned on the key so her partner would think she was taking a bath, because after letting the water out, it was shown that someone placed a phone under the door to spy on her. .

Faced with the scene, Internet users expressed their solidarity with the young woman, offered her help by telling her that they could offer to stay while she found another safer place.