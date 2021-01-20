A hallucination is shared en masse on social networks – and confuses the ears of millions of people. Which of the two terms do you hear when you watch the video?

E.In a video, a woman points to two faded-in terms: “Green Needle” and “Brainstorm”. It says that you only hear the word that you read. Then a computer voice sounds that mentions one of the two terms. Only which one?

Lawyer W. James Smith from Scotland posted the video on his Twitter profile @ThePrisonLawyer in early January. Since then it has been accessed around 3.4 million times and is causing a stir among Internet users.

What does the tinny voice from the off say: “Green Needle” or “Brainstorm”?

Depending on which concept we focus on, we perceive it.

Behind this phenomenon is the so-called Priming effect. The term Priming in this case means “prepare”. What is meant is that one stimulus has a decisive influence on a subsequent one. For the “Green Needle” – or – “Brainstorm” video, this means specifically: Our brain clings to the term that it is familiar with. Then we hear the word that we read first.

Another illusion:

The illusion of whether you hear “Green Needle” or “Brainstorm” first went viral in 2018. At that time, the toy from which the voice sounded was presented in a video.

Almost nine million users have seen this tweet alone. In the same year, a similar audio phenomenon went around the world. During this, the Internet users discussed whether they would hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”.