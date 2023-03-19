Heavy rains in Peru have caused floodswhich makes it impossible for many pedestrians to travel freely, although others show that there is no easy challenge, but with perseverance, most things can be accomplished, therefore, a Grandpa became the sensation on the Internet when crossing between the height of the water in Wheelchair.

Although it is common to find videos that go viral where the protagonists are the elderly, who move Internet users to goosebumps, thanks to the feelings they convey, this time was no exception, as a man showed that nothing stops him.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@lish.980’ account spread the scene that was experienced in a flood, along with the description, “No grandpa got hurt.”

During the clip, a cute senior citizen was seen, while he was in his wheelchair, which uses a wheelchair, he showed that he knows how to drive your transport vehicle perfectly, when crossing normally.

The scene caused mixed comments from Internet users, from those who applauded that the man, despite his limitations, managed to travel in the middle of the flood.

While other internet users debated whether the scene was a reality, thus, the audiovisual material already has almost 20 million reproductions.

Well, for the most part, they are positive comments, of inspiration and example by showing that by being persevering, he achieves everything.