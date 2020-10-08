The video of a small child doing Bhangra is becoming viral in social media. In the video, a Punjabi child is performing Bhangra in front of the house gate. On the other hand, two dogs are jumping on it and barking. People are enjoying this very much. This video has been shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter.

What is viral video

Inside the house near the gate, a chieftain is doing bhangra in his tune. On the other side of the gate, two dogs are watching him doing so. As the child dances, then both dogs bounce and bark loudly. When the child stops dancing, the dogs also stop.

People are very fond of this video and are dating the child. Some users said that the child danced along with the dogs.

Sharing this video, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra wrote on Twitter, ‘We should learn the art of having fun at Befikri by standing at the door of trouble. Many children and older are scared despite having a door but it is fun. One user wrote, Wow brother Junior Sardar ji, along with him he taught them Bhangra.

This 49-second video was tweeted by the IPS officer on October 4. This video has been viewed more than 15 thousand times so far.

