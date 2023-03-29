Zacatecas.- The TikTok social network has become the favorite of Internet users to tell their adventures, but it has also been the place where many people have become famous, due to their great talent, this time they were captivated by their voice, Chavita, a sweet taco grandpa, who sings like Pedro Infante.

The elderly man went viral after a user showed that between tacos and serenades, customers are amazed, but because of his talent, which he shows by singing like Pedro Infante, while working in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Pedro Infante Cruz, was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on November 18, 1917, despite the fact that he died in Mérida, Yucatán, on April 15, 1957, although decades pass, he continues to be remembered, since the gender interpreter of rancherasan artist remembered as ‘El Immoral’, being one of the actors of the golden age of Mexican cinema, is a celebrity that is still present.

For this reason, people have become a trend by imitating the “King of Rancheras”, this time, a taco vendor went viral, because when reciting a melody, Internet users heard it similar to that of the singer, actor and boxer.

Through the TikTok digital platform, an elderly man, while he sold tacos, in Calera, a municipality in the Mexican state of Zacatecas, captivated Rubén Menchaca Meres, for this reason, the young man recorded it and shared the nostalgic scene on his account ‘@rubenmenchacamares’.

Among the series of clips, he was heard singing the song “Tonight I’m going on a party” and ‘Let the moon rise’which were interpreted by José Alfredo Jiménez, Pedro Infante, among other artists.

However, due to his intonation, and such a particular voice, Internet users compared him to the idol of Guamúchil, they even spoke of reincarnation, since the adult surprised all Internet users.