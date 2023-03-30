the mexican company Aurrera Wineryis popular thanks to its low prices, especially in these times of inflation, when due to the ravages of Covid-19 and the war between Ukraine and Russia, there are those who have had to change their consumption habits, however, the company founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958, is prestigious for its basic pantry prices.

Just as cashiers or drivers of famous brands generate curiosity when working in businesses, when recounting unexpected events, recently, a young man from Cuba who visited Bodega Aurrera for the first time went viral, and this time, the protagonist was a Colombian girlwho became a sensation on the TikTok social network.

The Latina girl visited the company whose main advertising strategy is the animated character of Mama Lucha, a masked wrestler, along with the motto, “the champion of low prices”because it is one of the most famous of Mexican families, thanks to its offers, accessible to all.

With the purpose of improving the quality of life of Mexican families, the company operates more than 2,200 stores in three formats: Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega Aurrera and Bodega Aurrera Express. Profeco even stated that it is among the establishments that offer low prices. In 2020, it was the retail brand with the highest value in Mexico.

Latina is surprised to learn “Mexican products”, in Aurrera Winery

For this reason, given its positioning and important link with its customers, a user of the TikTok digital platform shared her shopping experience, details of various brands, and keys that distinguish Mexican products.

In the viral video broadcast by the ‘@valentinecc25’ account, he shared a series of recordings, which he titled, “Super strange products that they sell in Mx, for a Colombian”.

Thus, when walking through the aisles of a store located in Mexico City, a young woman was surprised by the products, above all, by the spicy: “There is too much mayonnaise, they have a complete stand of only mayonnaise . Here it is super consumed and they take it to another level, they have habanero, BBQ flavor, guacamole and chipotle. I stayed with the fact that it was completely original there in Colombia”.