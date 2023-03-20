Uber, Didi, taxi and trucks, are some of the transport services that their drivers have many stories to tell, thanks to their passengers, however, in recent days a motorcycle taxibecause having internet included, It stirred up digital platforms.

As can be seen in the video broadcast on the TikTok social network, through the account of ‘@gilmerperutiktok’, a motorcycle taxi driver from San Juan Lurigancho, hypnotized Internet users.

Since the driver implemented the technology, since Artificial Intelligence is the order of the day, therefore, he managed to give it free Wi-Fi service to its passengers.

Internet users, seeing that they can travel with the motorcycle taxi driver with comfort and internet available on their cell phones, did not hesitate to applaud their action.

Didi advantages and services

The company formerly Didi Dache and Didi Kuaidi, owned by Tencent, SoftBank, founded by Cheng Wei, Jean Liu, Zhang Bo, Wu Rui in June 2012, offers its drivers discounts on gasoline, spare parts, auto parts, car rental, up to easy to buy a vehicle.

While its clients, DiDi, offers security to each user, action in case of emergency or danger, added to this, you can share your trip in real time.

They offer DiDi Food services, with the fast and reliable application, when ordering food at home, it has stores and delivery men to bring their customers their favorite dishes.

Likewise, the travel app offers DiDi Express, for accessible, quiet trips with qualified drivers. DiDi Taxi only in some cities and DiDi Delivery, to receive or send any order.

Advantages and services of Uber

Uber is the leading travel app for getting passengers to their destinations, food deliveries, orders and more, serving more than 110 million users in more than 785 metropolitan areas around the world.

Among the advantages of the company founded by Travis Kalanick, Garrett Camp, in March 2009, San Francisco, California, United States, whose executive director has been Dara Khosrowshahi since Aug 30, 2017, is the mobility option for trips in the city, the drivers can control the amount of trips and support you need.

There is service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it has an emergency button, and you can share trips with family and friends.