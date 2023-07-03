Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Viral video: a dog “dresses” as a goalkeeper and avoids a goal in Argentina

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Viral video: a dog “dresses” as a goalkeeper and avoids a goal in Argentina

Close


Close

archer dog

Archer dog.

Archer dog.

It happened in a tournament game in the province of Entre Ríos.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.
See also  Bucaramanga vs. Envigado, live: the entire League, live

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Viral #video #dog #dresses #goalkeeper #avoids #goal #Argentina

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
French criminologist: ‘The French police have a superiority complex’

French criminologist: 'The French police have a superiority complex'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result