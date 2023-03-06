A sweet 89-year-old grandfather went viral on social networks, bragging about how he enlisted for their first date after almost 30 years without giving themselves the opportunity to meet someone, The end moved netizens, so they all want to go out with the older man.

With the feelings on the surface, illusion and desire, A grandfather was seen who confessed that he would have an appointment with a woman, who would be waiting for him in a restaurant. Given this, he had all the expectations, since it was the first date in more than three decades.

It was through the TikTok social network, where Joe Allington in his account, ‘@grandadjoe1933‘, he released the video in which he shows that in the face of his enthusiasm and nerves, nothing turned out as he imagined.

During the clip, the man was seen extensively grooming himself to look dapper, noting in the caption, “Come with me on my first date in 30 years.”

However, nothing ended well, because in the next shot of the scene, he was seen waiting for the woman who would arrive at the restaurant, between anguish and sadness when he was left standing.

The elderly man has become a TikTok star, for which, he shared with his followers, the feeling that flooded him, “I waited an hour, but she didn’t show up so I ate alone.”

His story, which was broadcast on digital platforms, has already gone around the world and netizens have not hesitated to leave him messages of encouragement, since other recordings show his warmth and love.

We recommend you read:

Some of the messages are, “invite me”, “some people are just inconsiderate”, “she misses out Mr. Joe”.